Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.00

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 23130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823 over the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

