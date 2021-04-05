SuperCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $158,409.64 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 27.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $158,409.64 and approximately $40.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,163,566 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

