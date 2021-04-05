Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,365 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after buying an additional 5,455,597 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 2,677,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

KMI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,342,385. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

