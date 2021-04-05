Analysts Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $16.00

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 584.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

