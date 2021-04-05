Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

JD.com stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.21. 144,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,371,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

