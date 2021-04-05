3,704 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,279,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

