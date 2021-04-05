Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.58.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 272,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$765.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.93.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
