Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded up C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 272,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,251. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The stock has a market cap of C$765.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.93.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.43) by C($1.51). The firm had revenue of C$52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

