B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 52,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. United Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

DE stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.93. 28,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,107. Deere & Company has a one year low of $117.85 and a one year high of $392.42. The stock has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.