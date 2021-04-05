Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $39,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. 146,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,623,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

