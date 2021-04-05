Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $30,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $93.06. 382,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,698,607. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

