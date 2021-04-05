Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 12,800 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in American International Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

