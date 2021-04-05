Analysts Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 373.17

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
LON:DRX traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 417.60 ($5.46). 1,182,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,831. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 150.50 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 348.44.
About Drax Group
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
