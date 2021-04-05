Analysts Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 373.17

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 373.17 ($4.88).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

LON:DRX traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 417.60 ($5.46). 1,182,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,831. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 150.50 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 454 ($5.93). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 396.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 348.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

