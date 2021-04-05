Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

AVGO stock traded up $9.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $485.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,024. The company has a market capitalization of $198.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $469.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.56 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

