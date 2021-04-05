Vid (VI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,556.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Vid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vid has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Vid has a total market cap of $950,451.77 and approximately $6,556.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vid Coin Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,736,842 coins. The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

