Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,649 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 5.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Illumina by 28.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 299.5% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 20.5% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total value of $1,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,550,476.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,687,250.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,198. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.15. 9,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,939. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $254.16 and a one year high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.35.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.