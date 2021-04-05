Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Trading Down 5.1%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $54.57. Approximately 5,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 456,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.85.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth $789,000.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

