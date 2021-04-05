Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $140.43

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $140.43 and last traded at $140.29, with a volume of 6809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 75.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81,392 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $9,652,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dover by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

