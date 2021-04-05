tru Independence LLC Invests $41.74 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,740,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.07. 93,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,634. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.82. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

