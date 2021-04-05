Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.61 Million in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $136.36. 216,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,277,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $335.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

