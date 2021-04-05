194 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after buying an additional 675,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 93,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,974,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,631,720 shares of company stock valued at $819,624,506. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

