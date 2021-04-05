Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brandywine Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of BDN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.12. 35,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,279. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 85,723 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 248.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.