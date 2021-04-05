Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 224 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $208.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $72.86 and a 1 year high of $209.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

