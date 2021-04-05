Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management grew its holdings in Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.44 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

