Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.98. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion.

SAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.76. 7,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

