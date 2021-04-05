1,405 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

CTAS traded up $5.93 on Monday, reaching $354.24. 1,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,410. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $158.89 and a twelve month high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

