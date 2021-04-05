200,000 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,124,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $358,714,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

