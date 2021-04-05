Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,726 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

