Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Gap Down to $61.44

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.44, but opened at $59.84. Oasis Petroleum shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1,776 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,899 shares during the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

