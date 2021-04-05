$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,429. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $73,541,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alarm.com by 746.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alarm.com by 102.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

