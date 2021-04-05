QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Shares Gap Up to $66.58

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.58, but opened at $70.29. QAD shares last traded at $70.11, with a volume of 82 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti raised shares of QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 437.53 and a beta of 1.32.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QAD by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,591,000 after buying an additional 250,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QAD by 692.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in QAD by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QAD by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QAD by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

