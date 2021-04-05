BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.98

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.98, with a volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average is $58.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,643. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.