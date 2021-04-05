$149.08 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post sales of $149.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.25 million. Amarin posted sales of $154.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $668.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $635.00 million to $716.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $717.73 million, with estimates ranging from $541.10 million to $993.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

In related news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. 66,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,733,605. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

