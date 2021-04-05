Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.26

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.26 and last traded at $95.26, with a volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.47.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

