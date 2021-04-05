Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.26

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.26 and last traded at $95.26, with a volume of 630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.47.
PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95.
In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 113,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,294,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Featured Article: FinTech
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.