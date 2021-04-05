Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Hits New 12-Month High at $48.42

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 5203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

