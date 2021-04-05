Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.32 and last traded at $11.33. 142,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,909,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.