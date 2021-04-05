CommunityGeneration (CGEN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. CommunityGeneration has a total market capitalization of $250,930.07 and approximately $1.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CommunityGeneration has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One CommunityGeneration token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00074060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00298170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00096373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.00741824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029212 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003679 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 tokens. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork . CommunityGeneration’s official website is www.cgen.network

Buying and Selling CommunityGeneration

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommunityGeneration should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CommunityGeneration using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

