Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.7% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 309,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,196,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

