BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.87. The stock had a trading volume of 177,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $153.96 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

