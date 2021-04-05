Azuki (AZUKI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175,687.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Azuki has a market cap of $11.56 million and $175,687.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded 26% lower against the dollar. One Azuki token can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00001974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00074060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.37 or 0.00298170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00096373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.76 or 0.00741824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029212 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Azuki Token Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,843,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,784,690 tokens. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

Azuki Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

