Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $388,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $474,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.31. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

