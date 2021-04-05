Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 205,051 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10,713.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,051 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $47,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 67,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,082,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

AMGN opened at $249.17 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.21 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.31. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

