Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.14. The company had a trading volume of 64,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,216. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

