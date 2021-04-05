Applied Fundamental Research LLC Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 202,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,594,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 8.2% of Applied Fundamental Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $43.51. 6,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

