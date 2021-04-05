Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 108,400 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for approximately 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.23% of Aptiv worth $79,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $576,344,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of APTV traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.74. 17,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

