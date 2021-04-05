tru Independence LLC Takes $33.12 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a current ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

