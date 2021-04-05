Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $381,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,825. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.19. The company has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

