1,200 Shares in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Shares of ATUSF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.02. 47,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Altius Minerals Co. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $13.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

