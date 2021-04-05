80 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,512,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $7.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,794. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.59.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,643 shares of company stock worth $248,313,910 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.