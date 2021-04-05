tru Independence LLC Invests $17.32 Million in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,324,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBT. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 86.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.87. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,018. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

