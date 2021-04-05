tru Independence LLC Invests $24 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,996,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 80,240 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,584. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,374 shares of company stock valued at $138,488,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Stephens cut Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.